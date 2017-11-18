No. 1/9 Hoosiers Total Six Wins on Final Day of Purdue Invitational

The No. 1/9 Indiana University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams wrapped up competition at the Purdue Invitational on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.

The No. 9 IU women’s team won the Purdue Invite, topping the eight-team field with a total of 896.5 points. No. 14 Florida was second with 663.5 points, while Virginia Tech rounded out the top-three with a score of 601 points.

On the men’s side, the No. 1-ranked Hoosiers finished second with 847 points as No. 3 Florida won with a score of 1,009 points. No. 24 Virginia Tech was third with a total of 530.

Combined, Indiana won five more events on Saturday, bringing the team’s win total to an impressive 22. The Hoosiers also won eight of the 10 relays over the course of the three-day meet. IU also totaled six NCAA A cuts on the week as well.

Platform Dive

IU’s Jessica Parratto earned the win in the platform dive on Saturday, totaling an impressive 346.75 points – a NCAA Zones qualifying score. Taylor Carter took 16th with 186.30 points, while Mya Kraeger was 18th with a score of 173.00.

On the men’s side, freshman Andrew Capobianco was third overall in the platform dive, totaling a NCAA Zones qualifying score of 345.65. Mory Gould was 12th with a total of 230.05, while Seamus Scotty took 13th with a score of 157.00.

1, 650 Freestyle

Cassy Jernberg had a great showing for the Hoosiers, placing second overall with a NCAA B cut time of 16:04.57. Jernberg’s effort is the third-fastest time in the nation this year. Anne Rouleau placed 17th overall with a mark of 16:59.64.

On the men’s side, Ethan Curl led the way for IU, taking fifth overall with a NCAA B cut of 15:10.19, while Trey Hubbuch touched sixth with a B cut of 15:13.78. Spencer Lehman was eighth overall with a NCAA B cut of 15:19.39.

Adam Destrampe was 10th with a B cut of 15:27.97, while Joey Snodderly was 12th in a NCAA B cut time of 15:29.64. Matthew Kint was 14th for IU with a personal-best time of 15:35.59.

200 Backstroke

Kennedy Goss led the way for IU in the 200 back finals, placing second with a NCAA B cut of 1:53.43. Rachel Matsumura was third overall, posting a NCAA B cut and personal-best time of 1:54.84 that ranks her eighth on the all-time performer list at IU in the event.

Ali Rockett was sixth with a B cut of 1:57.62, while Kendall Hermann rounded out four Hoosiers in the A Final, placing seventh with a B cut of 1:58.23.

Camryn Forbes was 10th with a personal-best and B cut time of 1:56.73, while Marie Chamberlain touched the wall 12th with a NCAA B cut of 1:58.25. Katie Keller was 15th with a time of 2:00.35.

Mohamed Samy was terrific, placing second overall with a PR and NCAA B cut time of 1:42.84 that ranks him as the fifth-best performer in the event in school history. Jacob Steele won the B Final with a B cut and personal-best time of 1:44.98, ranking him as the 13th-best performer at Indiana. Wilson Beckman placed 11th overall with a B cut of 1:45.23, while Spencer Lehman was 16th with a time of 1:49.89.

100 Freestyle

Grace Haskett continued her unbelievable meet, winning the 100 freestyle with a personal-best and NCAA B cut time of 48.72 that ranks as the third-best time in Indiana history. Delaney Barnard also posted a PR and a B cut, touching in 49.77 to rank her as the 16th-best performer in school history. Maria Paula Heitmann was eighth with a NCAA B cut of 50.24.

Laurel Eiber placed 13th overall with a PR of 50.42, while Josie Grote was 27th in 51.86.

Blake Pieroni dominated the 100 free A Final, recording a NCAA A cut and the fastest time in the nation in his win, touching with a Purdue pool record of 42.10. His time is also the fourth-best in Indiana program history.

Bruno Blaskovic was second overall with a PR and NCAA B cut time of 43.36 that ranks him as the eighth-best performer in the event at IU. Ali Khalafalla was fourth overall with a B cut of 43.47, while Nikola Miljenic was fifth with a personal-best and NCAA B cut of 43.93. Miljenic now ranks as the 17th-fastest swimmer in the event in school history. Oliver Patrouch rounded out the five Hoosiers in the A Final, placing sixth with a B cut of 43.99.

Josh Romany won the B Final with a NCAA B cut time of 44.03, while Griffin Eiber placed 10th overall with a PR of 44.37. Nicholas Carlson won the D Final with a personal-best mark of 45.03.

200 Breaststroke

Lilly King touched first in the 200 breaststroke A Final, winning with a NCAA B cut time of 2:10.99. Laura Morley had a great showing, placing second with a B cut mark of 2:13.14.

Abby Kirkpatrick was sixth overall with a time of 2:16.36, while Mackenzie Atencio was eighth in a time of 2:17.39. Hope Hayward was 15th in 2:17.52, while Taylor Truex was 31st with a mark of 2:24.32.

Ian Finnerty paced the Hoosiers in the 200 breast, placing fourth overall with a NCAA B cut time of 1:55.95. Also in the A Final, Gary Kostbade was eighth with a time of 2:00.53.

Jack Kucarczyk was 10th with a B cut of 1:58.72, while Sam Apa was right behind him with a mark of 1:59.17 to placed 11th. Matt Jerden was 13th with a time of 1:59.48, while Thomas Vanderbrook won the C Final with a PR of 2:00.76.

Brock Brown was 18th with a personal-best time of 2:00.81, while Steve Husch touched the wall 20th in 2:02.90. Jackson Etter finished 22nd in 2:03.45, while Nikola Andjelic won the D Final with a mark of 2:02.54.

200 Butterfly

Reagan Cook was fifth overall in the A Final of the 200 fly, touching the wall with a NCAA B cut time of 1:58.76. Shelby Koontz won the B Final, placing ninth overall with a PR and B cut of 1:57.21 that ranks her as the 10th-best swimmer in the event at IU. Christine Jensen was right behind her in 10th with a personal-best and B cut of 1:58.67 that puts her 15th on the school’s all-time performer list.

Sam Lisy was 13th overall with a PR of 2:00.72, while Kendall Hermann was 14th in a time of 2:01.66. Maria Paula Heitmann was 22nd with a time of 2:03.82.

Vini Lanza had a great performance in the 200 fly A Final, winning with a NCAA B cut of 1:41.50. Lanza’s mark is the fastest in the nation this year and is the third-best time in Indiana history.

Corey Gambardella was fifth with a NCAA B cut of 1:46.91, while Wyeth Brock tied for 15th with a time of 1:50.59. Gage Hamill was 20th in a time of 1:52.02.

400 Freestyle Relay

The IU women put an exclamation point on their victory at the Purdue Invitational, winning the 400 free relay with a NCAA B cut time of 3:16.60. Grace Haskett, Ali Rockett, Shelby Koontz and Kennedy Goss’ time is the second-best in the nation this year and is the second-fastest time in school history.

The team of Laurel Eiber, Delaney Barnarrd, Maria Paula Heitmann and Lilly King took ninth with a time of 3:21.07.

The No. 1/9 Indiana Hoosiers men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will be back in the pool on Wednesday, Dec. 20 when the team takes on No. 11/24 Arizona State in a dual meet in Tempe, Ariz.

Women’s Platform Dive

1. Jessica Parratto – 346.75 (NCAA Zones Qualifying score)

16. Taylor Carter – 186.30

18. Mya Kraeger – 173.00

Men’s Platform Dive

3. Andrew Capobianco – 345.65 (NCAA Zones Qualifying score)

12. Mory Gould – 230.05

13. Seamus Scotty – 157.00

Women’s 1,650 Freestyle

2. Cassy Jernberg – 16:04.57 (NCAA B Cut)

17. Anne Rouleau – 16:59.64

Men’s 1,650 Freestyle

5. Ethan Curl – 15:10.19 (NCAA B Cut)

6. Trey Hubbuch – 15:13.78 (NCAA B Cut)

8. Spencer Lehman – 15:19.39 (NCAA B Cut)

10. Adam Destrampe – 15:27.97 (NCAA B Cut)

12. Joey Snodderly – 15:29.64 (NCAA B Cut)

14. Matthew Kint – 15:35.59 (Personal Best)

Women’s 200 Backstroke

2. Kennedy Goss – 1:53.43 (NCAA B Cut; Prelims – 1:53.86, NCAA B Cut)

3. Rachel Matsumura – 1:54.84 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best; Prelims – 1:55.55, NCAA B Cut)

6. Ali Rockett – 1:57.62 (NCAA B Cut; Prelims – 1:56.58, NCAA B Cut)

7. Kendall Hermann – 1:58.23 (NCAA B Cut; Prelims – 1:56.27, NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)

10. Camryn Forbes – 1:56.73 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best; Prelims – 1:57.04, NCAA B Cut)

12. Marie Chamberlain – 1:58.25 (NCAA B Cut; Prelims – 1:57.50, NCAA B Cut)

15. Katie Keller – 2:00.35 (Prelims – 1:59.24, Personal Best)

Men’s 200 Backstroke

2. Mohamed Samy – 1:42.84 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best; Prelims – 1:45.33, NCAA B Cut)

9. Jacob Steele – 1:44.98 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best; Prelims – 1:47.86)

11. Wilson Beckman – 1:45.23 (NCAA B Cut; Prelims – 1:46.93)

16. Spencer Lehman – 1:49.89 (Prelims - 1:48.43, Personal Best)

Women’s 100 Freestyle

1. Grace Haskett – 48.72 (NCAA B Cut; Prelims – 49.09, NCAA B Cut)

5. Delaney Barnard – 49.77 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best; Prelims – 50.00)

8. Maria Paula Heitmann – 50.24 (NCAA B Cut; Prelims – 50.37)

13. Laurel Eiber – 50.42 (Personal Best; Prelims – 50.55)

27. Josie Grote – 51.86 (Prelims – 51.79, Personal Best)

38. Samantha Kraus – 52.44

T-49. Anna Kirkpatrick – 54.35

Men’s 100 Freestyle

1. Blake Pieroni – 42.10 (NCAA A Cut, Pool Record; Prelims – 43.04, NCAA B Cut)

2. Bruno Blaskovic – 43.36 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best; Prelims – 43.53, NCAA B Cut)

4. Ali Khalafalla – 43.47 (NCAA B Cut; Prelims – 43.49, NCAA B Cut)

5. Nikola Miljenic – 43.93 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best; Prelims – 44.31)

6. OIiver Patrouch – 43.99 (NCAA B Cut; Prelims – 44.03, NCAA B Cut)

9. Josh Romany – 44.03 (NCAA B Cut; Prelims – 44.35)

10. Griffin Eiber – 44.37 (Personal Best; Prelims – 44.69)

25. Nicholas Carlson – 45.03 (Personal Best; Prelims – 45.91)

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

1. Lilly King – 2:10.99 (NCAA B Cut; Prelims – 2:13.67, NCAA B Cut)

2. Laura Morley – 2:13.14 (NCAA B Cut; Prelims – 2:12.84, NCAA B Cut)

6. Abby Kirkpatrick – 2:16.36 (Prelims – 2:15.82, NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)

8. Mackenzie Atencio – 2:17.39 (Prelims – 2:15.21, NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)

15. Hope Hayward – 2:17.52 (Prelims – 2:17.76)

31. Taylor Truex – 2:24.32 (Prelims - 2:23.26)

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

4. Ian Finnerty – 1:55.95 (NCAA B Cut; Prelims – 1:58.31, NCAA B Cut)

8. Gary Kostbade – 2:00.53 (Prelims – 1:59.14, NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)

10. Jack Kucharczyk – 1:58.72 (NCAA B Cut; Prelims – 2:01.12)

11. Sam Apa – 1:59.17 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best; Prelims – 2:00.12)

13. Matt Jerden – 1:59.48 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best; Prelims – 2:00.26)

17. Thomas Vanderbrook – 2:00.76 (Personal Best; Prelims – 2:01.46)

18. Brock Brown – 2:00.81 (Personal Best; Prelims – 2:01.51)

20. Steve Husch – 2:02.90 (Prelims – 2:03.64)

22. Jackson Etter – 2:03.45 (Prelims – 2:02.79, Personal Best)

25. Nikola Andjelic – 2:02.54 (Prelims – 2:04.18)

Women’s 200 Butterfly

5. Reagan Cook – 1:58.76 (NCAA B Cut; Prelims – 1:59.24, NCAA B Cut)

9. Shelby Koontz – 1:57.21 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best; Prelims – 2:01.07)

10. Christine Jensen – 1:58.67 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best; Prelims – 2:00.67)

13. Sam Lisy – 2:00.72 (Personal Best; Prelims – 2:00.98)

14. Kendall Hermann – 2:01.66 (Prelims – 2:01.07, Personal Best)

22. Maria Paula Heitmann – 2:03.82 (Prelims – 2:03.77)

Men’s 200 Butterfly

1. Vini Lanza – 1:41.50 (NCAA B Cut; Prelims – 1:43.61, NCAA B Cut)

5. Corey Gambardella – 1:46.91 (NCAA B Cut; Prelims – 1:46.41, NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)

T-15. Wyeth Brock – 1:50.59 (Prelims – 1:50.17, Personal Best)

20. Gage Hamill – 1:52.02 (Personal Best; Prelims – 1:52.06)

Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay

1. Grace Haskett, Ali Rockett, Shelby Koontz, Kennedy Goss – 3:16.60 (NCAA B Cut)

9. Laurel Eiber, Delaney Barnard, Maria Paula Heitmann, Lilly King – 3:21.07

Courtesy: University of Southern Indiana Athletics