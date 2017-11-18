Fundraiser held to help local family facing tragedy

The proceeds of a fundraiser held on Saturday at the Evansville Fraternal Order of Eagles went to helping the Weinhandl family.

At just two-years-old, Carlee Weinhandl, was recently diagnosed with infantile spasms and catastrophic epilepsy. A motorcycle crash earlier this year left her father Josh Weinhandl with brain damage so he can't work anymore.

Baked goods, a raffle, band, and several different games were there all to help this local family get through a hard couple of years.

"It's really important to my family; I really need help," Becca Weinhandl said. "I hate asking for help, but we really need it with the situations that have happened."

The money raised by the Evansville Fraternal Order of Eagles will go to the family for their overwhelming medical bills.

Officials with the group told 14 News when they heard the families story they knew they had to help. For one eagle in particular, this hits close to home.

Robin Antey's, whose daughter was murdered seven years ago, said she jumped at the chance to help another family facing tragedy.

"Tragedy strikes us all in different ways; I would not be here today without the support of my family friends and my eagle family especially after my tragedy they have been a rock for me," said Antey.

Antey said that's just what eagles do. They help people who are even strangers.

Carlee Weinhandl might have been asleep during some of the fun, but her mother Becca Weinhandl said this has really opened their eyes to how much love there is in this community.

"I couldn't ask for a better family, a better community. It is it's just amazing," she added.

