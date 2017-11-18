Women's Basketball vs. Alabama-Huntsville

The Lady Oaks led after each of the first three quarters in their battle against the University of Alabama-Huntsville, but were unable to hold on, losing by the final score of 79-68.

Alicia Wilson led the way for the Oaks, scoring 22 points and handing out four assists. Aricka Prentice came up with 15 counters, while Olivia Carroll notched 11. Emily Pitkin scored 7 while hauling in a game high eight rebounds, while Lexi Payne grabbed five steals.

Katie Speegle and Baylee Johnson each scored 17 points to lead the Chargers, followed by 15 each from Chandler Elder and Loren Foster. Emme Willoughby came off the bench to grab eight missed shots for UAH, while Elder came up with seven boards, six assists and three steals in the victory.

For the game, OCU shot 25-59 (42.4%) from the field, including 8-21 (38.1%) from three point range. UAH connected on 26-59 (44.1%) of their shot attempts, going 8-22 (36.4%) from long range. The Oaks made 10-12 (83.3%) from the free throw line, compared to 19-25 (76.0%) for the visitors.

The Lady Oaks will take their 0-4 record on the road, as they play an exhibition contest against Northern Kentucky University on November 25.

Courtesy: OCU Media Relations