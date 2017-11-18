Organization donates AEDs to Newburgh Parks Board

The Newburgh Parks Board received two devices which could save lives.

AED, or Automated External Defibrillator machines, are medical devices which analyze the rhythm of a heart, and safely deliver an electric shock if needed restarting a heart during cardiac arrest.

Brian's Heart, an organization founded by Linda Goff whose husband passed away from sudden cardiac arrest, raises money to purchase the machines and donates them to schools, sports organizations, and in this case, the Newburgh Community Pool.

"I think as a parent, it would bring you peace of mind if your child was going to be here swimming or anybody. It doesn't even have to be somebody that got into the pool," Goff told 14 News. "A spectator that's around can go into cardiac arrest or have a heart attack or any other issue that causes sudden cardiac arrest. It would give me a lot of peace of mind as a parent, and as a community member."

You can find more information about Brian's Heart on their Facebook Page.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.