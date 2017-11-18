Women's Basketball drops road matchup with EIU, 79-52

The University of Evansville women's basketball team fell to Eastern Illinois, 79-52, on the road in Charleston, Ill. on Saturday afternoon.

For the second-straight game, senior guard Brook Dossett led the Aces offensively with a game-high 17 points, while junior guard Kerri Gasper also finished in double-digits with 11 points. Playing 22 minutes in the contest, redshirt sophomore guard Marley Miller corralled a career-high seven rebounds. The Panthers were led by Grace Lennox, who finished with 14 points.

In the opening quarter, Evansville opened up as large as a five-point lead with a 16-11 advantage with 2:02 remaining in the frame before trading baskets with EIU, taking an 18-13 lead into the second quarter.

Eastern Illinois manufactured a 17-5 run that spanned the entirety of the second period, giving the Panthers a 40-28 lead heading into halftime. In the first half, the Aces and EIU were nearly on equal on rebounds, with the Panthers holding a 23-19 advantage, but Eastern Illinois pulled down nine offensive rebounds to one for the Aces.

The Panthers continued to build their lead in the second half, as EIU built a 53-34 lead heading into the final quarter. In the latter half of the fourth frame, Evansville put together an 8-2 run to cut into the Panthers' lead as EIU captured a 79-52 victory.

Evansville returns to Meeks Family Fieldhouse on Tuesday at 7 p.m. as the Aces host Westminster (Mo.) in their final game before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations