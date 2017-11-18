USI places 12th at NCAA Championships

Fifth-ranked University of Southern Indiana Men's Cross Country finished 12th Saturday morning at the Men's NCAA II Cross Country Championships at Angel Mounds in Evansville, Indiana.

Senior Cain Parker (Petersburg, Indiana) paced the Screaming Eagles, finishing the 10,000-meter race in 32 minutes, 28.1 seconds, crossing the line in 72nd. Senior Bastian Grau (Höchstadt, Germany) led the next group of Eagles, placing 87th followed by junior Darin Lawrence (Indianapolis, Indiana) and sophomore Austin Nolan (Evansville, Indiana) in 91st and 98th, respectively.

Sounding out the scoring for USI was senior James Cecil (Owensboro, Kentucky), coming in 111th in 33:05.5. Sophomores Nathan Hall (Springfield, Missouri) and Javan Winders (Mansfield, Tennessee) completed the USI seven placing in 157th and 171st.

The Eagles finished 12th of 32 teams, compiling 382 points, just six behind the University of Mount Olive. USI was in the top four early on before dropping back in the second half of the race. Adams State University won with 44 points, sweeping both championships.

James Ngandu of Tiffin University was the individual champion, finishing in 30:18.8, besting the field by 34 seconds. The top 40 runners earned All-American honors.

