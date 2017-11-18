'7 Sisters' hosts run to stop stigma, bring awareness

Hundreds of people came out before the rain on Saturday for a 5K race and one-mile family run hosted by "7 Sisters."

7 Sisters was formed with one critical mission: to stop the stigma and bring awareness to opioid addiction.

Part of the proceeds will go toward an event with former University of Kentucky basketball star Rex Chapman.

"We just want to reach out and let people know that there's help, and they're not alone and just try to stop the stigma that's attached to addiction," said member Casey Blake. "For those who are struggling, there are so many people out there that can connect with this."

Each sister agreed that while their mission overall was to educate the community if one life was saved, then their goal was accomplished.

