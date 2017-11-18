Jones finishes 59th at NCAA Championships

University of Southern Indiana junior Hope Jones (Cumberland, Indiana) finished 59th at the Women's NCAA II Cross Country Championships at Angel Mounds Saturday morning in Evansville, Indiana.

Competing as an individual after receiving an at-large bid, Jones completed the 6,000-meter championship race in 22 minutes, 1.4 seconds. Jones was 83rd at the halfway point in the race, before climbing to 59th in the final three kilometers.

Jones' 59th place finish is an improvement of over 100 spots after finishing 182nd at last year's championships.

Adams State was the team champion, finishing with 126 points after placing three runners in the top 20. Caroline Kurgat of Alaska Anchorage won the race in 20:32.3. The top 40 runners earned All-American honors.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations