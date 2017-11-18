More than $7K worth of items stolen from business in 54 second robbery

In less than 1 minute, more than $7,000 worth of items was stolen from an Evansville business early Saturday.

According to the police report, Puff 'N Stuff Vapor on East Morgan Avenue was broken into Saturday sometime between midnight and 12:15 a.m. At least 93 items, which totaled $7,147 in value, was taken from the store in 54 seconds after three individuals broke through the store's front window.

The store's security system captured video of the suspects breaking into the store and grabbing the items, the report states. Police attempted to track the suspects with K-9 officers, but were unable to locate the three individuals.

Despite the break-in, the store is open on Saturday until 8 p.m.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

