Main St. reopened after down power lines, street lights closed section

Strong winds caused power lines and street lights to fall across a section of Main Street in Petersburg (Viewer submitted photo)

The section of Main Street in Petersburg that was closed earlier is now back open.

Strong winds toppled street lights and power lines onto the road early Saturday, causing a section of the road to be closed. The closed section of Main Street was from 7th Street to 10 Street.

Crews from the Indiana Department of Transportation and Duke Energy were able to reopen the roadway.

