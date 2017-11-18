Severe storms roll through Tri-State causing damage

Severe storms rolled through the Tri-State causing damage in some spots.

Viewers sent us photos of damage all across the Tri-State. Some photos showed down street lights and power lines on Main Street in Petersburg.

Pike County dispatch confirmed Main Street is back open with power restored to the area.

There were also reports of trees down and high water across the area.

Overall winds are strong blowing from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

As the rain departs through the afternoon on Saturday, skies should clear and temperatures will fall back into the 40s for Sunday and Monday.

