Aces Volleyball Falls on the Road

Payne led the Purple Aces (10-19, 4-13 MVC) with her kill tally while Rocio Fortuny notched 11. Allana McInnis had a solid night with 30 assists and eight digs while Mildrelis Rodriguez had a team-best 16 digs. Erica Haslag was the top performer for the Braves (10-21, 3-14 MVC) as she totaled 20 kills. Hannah Angeli led the way with 41 assists.

Bradley took control early in game one, scoring the opening four points before winning by a final of 25-21. Evansville did not give up despite its early deficit as a Cathy Schreiber kill got the Aces within one at 8-7. That was the first of four times UE got within just a tally, but each time, Bradley had the answer, pushing their lead back up to as many as six points before winning by four.

UE looked to rebound in game two as Adeline Payne gave the team a 3-1 advantage. The Braves came back with a 4-1 stretch to take their first advantage at 5-4. A bad set by Bradley gave Evansville a 7-6 lead and the team was able to hold the advantage until a Hanna Alexander service ace put BU back in front, 17-16.

Payne notched another kill to put the Aces back in front by a 21-20 score, before the squads swapped the lead. Evansville had set point when a Gabriela Dos Santos service ace put UE up 24-23, but Bradley was able to wrestle away the second set, 26-24.

Erica Haslag set the Braves on a 3-0 run to begin the third frame and they held onto that lead until the Aces made a furious rally to knot the score at 11-11. After Bradley retook the lead, an error gave Evansville a late 21-20 advantage. The teams fought to a 23-23 tie when Bradley was able to clinch the match with the final two tallies, taking a 25-23 victory.

Saturday, the season comes to an and for the Purple Aces as they head to Normal, Ill. to take on Illinois State at 7 p.m.

