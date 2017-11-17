Lady Aces set for Eastern Illinois on Saturday

The University of Evansville women's basketball team wraps up a two-game road swing on Saturday with a trip to take on Eastern Illinois at 1 p.m. in Charleston, Illinois.



The Purple Aces are coming off their first loss of the season, a 70-56 setback on the road at Alabama A&M. Trailing 36-28 at the half, Evansville battled back to trim the Bulldogs' lead to just two at 50-48 with two minutes left in the third quarter but were unable to push any closer in the 70-56 loss. Senior guard Brooke Dossett led the way for the Aces with 14 points, while junior guard Kerri Gasper chipped in 12 points.



UE at Eastern Illinois (Saturday, 1 p.m.): Watch Live | Listen Live | Live Stats | Eastern Illinois Website



The Panthers hold a 0-2 overall record, opening the season with a 93-64 home loss to Northern Illinois before falling on the road to Wright State, 81-46. Saturday's matchup marks the 16th all-time meeting between the Aces and EIU with the Panthers owning a 10-5 advantage in the series. In last year's meeting, Eastern Illinois earned a 63-53 win over the Aces in the Ford Center. Evansville is looking for its first win in Charleston, Ill. since a 58-44 victory over the Panthers during the 1997-98 season.



With a win, the Aces would win their eighth game in their last 10 contests, including eight of their last nine regular-season games. Also, a win would mark the 500th win in program history.

