Former Evansville bar building converted into church

A downtown Evansville building that once drew big crowds on Saturday night is now a popular place on Sunday morning.

In March of last year, Encounter Church pastors announced they bought Hammerheads nightclub.

The building has four floors and about 20,000 square feet.

“Not many churches get a 1,000 people that walk past,” pastor Stew Armstrong said.

But it’s not quite finished yet.

Although all the alcohol was traded in for Alleluiahs.

The small congregation moved in in February. Their sanctuary is on the second floor alongside two nurseries.

“It's the heartbeat of our ministry, we want to be able to come to people and meet them where they are,” Armstrong added.

Down the basement are classrooms for children.

“For 4-year-olds, all the way up through 6th grade and it has youth group through the week,” Armstrong explained.

Plus adult Sunday school classes and pretty impressive multi-purpose area is housed in the lower level, too.

“We wanted to be smart financially, but also not burn out our people,” Armstrong told 14 News.

Most of the main floor, right now, remains unfinished except for few offices.

“We hope to finish off the kitchen and some bathrooms – that's the bigger issues right now on Sunday mornings at least,” Armstrong explained.

A restoration, which at times, seemed never-ending, appears to be closing in on completion.

“We're not rich. We don't care to spend all our money on a building even if we were,” Armstrong said.

Church leaders hope to have everything in place by March.

Armstrong told 14 News about 250 people are attending their Sunday morning service every week.

