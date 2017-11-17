Tigers facing undefeated Danville in 3A semi-state showdown

Memorial will be playing for the 3-A semi-state championship on Saturday against Danville High School.

The 12-1 Tigers are coming off an impressive, 56-35 win over Lawrenceburg in the regional. For undefeated Danville, they took down mighty Indianapolis Chatard.

Memorial is hoping this will be the first of two straight weeks driving to the Indy area. Meaning if they win, they would play at Lucas Oil Stadium next week for the state title.

So the Tigers are embracing Saturday's long road trip and their focus is squarely, on beating a very tough Warriors squad.

"Watching them, they've been in a lot of adverse situations and they always find a way to come out of it and come out on top and win," Tigers Head Coach John Hurley explained. "You know they remind me a lot of ourselves from the standpoint of what they do spread-wise offensively. This is a big one this week, ya know, we've gotta go on the road. Anytime you go on the road and it's a 3-hour road trip, it's a challenge."

Kick off is set 4 p.m. Saturday.

