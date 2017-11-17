Commissioners to start study on Gibson Co. Jail

Gibson County commissioners are taking the next step to come up with a long-range plan for the jail.

This summer, the department of corrections ordered county officials to address the jail's overcrowding and under-staffing issues in 180 days. Now, commissioners have hired a consulting firm to come up with a plan.

Officials with Rosser International, the consulting firm in charge of the study, said the study will come in three parts.

The first is an analysis of current and future needs. Following that will be an evaluation of the jail itself to see if it's in compliance with jail standards. The third part is to give commissioners an understanding of their options.

Gibson County Commissioner, Steve Bottoms, said the study is going to cost them $10,000. He said he's hoping to secure that funding before the end of the year.

Bottoms explained as far as the future of the jail itself, they can build a new facility, add on to the top of the current jail, or adjacent to it.

"We're going to keep doing things to improve things not only for the workers there but the inmates we want everyone to be safe and have care while they are with us," said Bottoms.

Bottoms said they are already working on the staffing problems right now and are about to hire five new jail employees. He said it's a step in the right direction because the Department of Corrections said they needed to hire 11.

"When it comes to the long range 15-20 years we're going to have to sit down after this study with the council, my fellow commissioners of course, and the Sheriff's department, the merit board, and make some hard decisions..and we will make the right decisions for Gibson County," added Bottoms.

