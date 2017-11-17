Public library's newest addition aiming to bring in teens

The Owensville Carnegie Public Library has a new addition coming next week.

Now it may not look like much right now, but in about a week it's going to be the new teen room here. The library's youth services director, Stephanie Williams, says right now the only teen stuff they have is a shelf of books.

"We really wanted a place where they could come and hangout because there isn't a lot for them to do around here," said Williams.

Williams says a year and a half ago they created a juvenile room and it was a big success. Nearly doubling their youth visitors.

So she's hoping the teen room will have the same type of impact. Williams says the room will be targeted for those between the ages of 13 to 18 so that they can feel comfortable being themselves.

"A lot of kids really wonder outside and we really wanted a safe place for them to come and be able to be instead of just out there," Williams explained.

She says the room will have lounging furniture, a PlayStation with a virtual reality system, and a computer.

Williams tells us a $5,000 grant from Toyota helped pay for most of this new space. She says they will start setting it all up next week.

