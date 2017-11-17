Fireballs Rain Down on Streets As Firefighters Battle 5-Alarm Blaze in NYC

A five-alarm blaze tore through an unoccupied mid-rise apartment building in upper Manhattan, sending at least one fireball of debris raining on the ground below as the roof began to give way.

More than 200 firefighters were called to the six-story apartment building under renovation at West 144th Street and Broadway about 3:15 p.m. Friday, according to the FDNY.

No injuries were reported, but the roof appears to have largely caved in from the intensity of the flames, which sent a thick, windswept column of black smoke that could be seen from dozens of blocks away.

Former FDNY commissioner Tommy Von Essen said the structure was thankfully unoccupied when the blaze broke out.

"When I first saw the pictures, I said, 'Holy mackerel,'" he said. "It scared the hell out of me, it looked like an occupied building."

Von Essen added that because the building is unoccupied -- and apparently going through a gut renovation -- firefighters would take a more conservative approach to dousing the flames.

"They're not even going to go in that building, I don't think," he said.

Traffic cameras in the area showed a black column of smoke pouring from the building, and social media users reported seeing the plume from dozens of blocks away. By 4 p.m., the smoke had transitioned from black to a light gray as ladder trucks laid gallons of water on the flames.

The same traffic camera showed debris enveloped in flames falling down to to the street below as the facade and roof of the building crumbled under the intensity of the blaze.

