Lyft comes to Owensboro as the city's first ride sharing app

After a month of social media pushes to get a ride-sharing service to Owensboro, the city's wish has finally come true.

Lyft is now active in Owensboro.

The Chamber of Young Professionals started the idea and pushed local business to hand out coasters with the project outlined on them.

And then came Rooster Booster, with the social media push day to get Uber or Lyft's attention.

And because of those Facebook and Twitter posts, Lyft's attention was grabbed.

"Through the connectivity and support from the community of Owensboro, we're pleased to share that the ride-sharing service Lyft is available in Owensboro," Andrew Howard of the Chamber of Young Professionals said. "It's very exciting. You know, a lot of hard work went into it from a bunch of people and a bunch of different groups and businesses."

And now those businesses will be easier to reach a Lyft ride.

But there is a need for more Lyft drivers in the area. If you want to become a driver, the Chamber of Young Professionals is hosting an informational event on how to become a driver on Saturday, December 9 and 10 in the morning. It will be at OZ Tyler's and is open to the public.

