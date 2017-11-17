Kentucky to launch help line for opioid addiction

Kentucky is spending $500,000 to create a phone number people can call to get help with opioid addiction.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said beginning Dec. 1 anyone needing help battling opioid addiction in Kentucky can call 833-8KY-HELP, or 833-859-4357. People who call will be connected to social workers and other programs to help with addiction.

The call center will be staffed by six people, plus a supervisor. A person will answer the phone from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Any other time, people can leave a message. Bevin said he is in talks with a large corporation to donate another $500,000 to keep the help line staffed all the time.

More than 1,400 people died from drug overdoses in Kentucky last year. Most of those were from opioids.

