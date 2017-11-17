INDOT plans pavement patching in Princeton - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

INDOT plans pavement patching in Princeton

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
WFIE WFIE
PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) -

We have a traffic alert for drivers in Gibson County.

On Monday, November 27, INDOT crews will be patching the pavement on State Road 64 between 7th Street and 9th Street in Princeton.  

One lane of SR-64 will be closed during the work.  

The work is expected to take about four days.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly