Panda Express open in Evansville

Panda Express is now open in Evansville.

We were there as the doors opened at 10:30 a.m. Friday. The first customers got in line as early as 8 a.m.

Panda Express is famous for the orange chicken and many other Chinese specialties. It's located on Menards Drive near North Green River road.

Customers were excited to see Panda Express expand to Evansville.

Panda Express is open seven days a week also has a drive-thru.

