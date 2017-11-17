Evansville man charged in double murder requests change of venue - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville man charged in double murder requests change of venue

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Deshay Hackner. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Deshay Hackner. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

There's new information in the case of an Evansville man charged with two murders.

Deshay Hackner, 22, was in court again Friday. His attorney is asking for a change of venue.  

Hackner and William Rice are accused of killing Dewone Broomfield and Mary Woodruff, in a home on East Maryland Street in October.

Hackner is expected back in court in December.  

