Henderson man sentenced for 2016 beating death

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson man has been sentenced in the beating death of a man in 2016.

Eddie Carbon, 25, pleaded guilty in the death of 33-year-old Luis Sedillo. 

As part of the plea deal, Carbon was sentenced to 30 years, plus 10 years for robbery.

Officers say Carbon and Sedillo were drinking together when the assault happened. 

