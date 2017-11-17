Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

Here are the latest food inspection reports

Show Me´s East, 1700 Morgan Center. Critical violations: Hand washing sink used for purpose other than hand washing. Chemical dishwasher machine not sanitizing. Ice bin shield soiled.

Crazy Buffet, 701 N Burkhardt Rd. Critical violations: Live pest activity present. Improper cooling of potentially hazardous foods. Improper storage of raw animal food products in walk-in coolers. Food items lacking date marking in walk-in refrigeration units.. Food items in walk-ins stored on floor. Food items in walk-in coolers not covered. Knives and meat grinder stored soiled. Employees not washing hands when necessary. Beverage ice guards soiled. Chemical sanitizing solution for wipe cloths too weak. Chemical sanitizing solution for wipe cloths too strong. Potentially hazardous food items on buffet line near Mongolian grill not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less. Cleaning schedule for grease trap not maintained. Non-critical violations: Dead pest present in back storage room. Gap in threshold at back door.

Circle H, 5817 Stringtown Rd. Non-critical violation: Ice guard within ice machine soiled.

Happy Garden, 1927 Pollack Ave. Critical violations: Improper storage of raw animal product. Food items not covered in walk in cooler.

Home 2 Suites by Hilton Evansville, 7901 E. Walnut St. Critical violations: Grab and go apples not wrapped.

No violations:

Gale's Specialty Popcorn.

Target-Starbucks T-1481.

Subway #49125

Wired Coffee House.

Gordon Food Service Store LLC.

Cold Stone Creamery.

Target T-1481.

Subway #26631.

Culvers.

Buslers.

Circle K #120.

Evansville Christian Life.

Acropolis Express Mobile Unit.

Fresh. by Gene's.