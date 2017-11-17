Investigation ongoing after lawnmower catches fire

An investigation is ongoing after a lawnmower caught fire for unknown reason in a shed.

Firefighters were called at 12:25 p.m. Friday to the 2100 block of Pineshore Court for a lawnmower on fire.

According to the Evansville Fire Department (EFD), no one was inside the home when the lawnmower caught fire. The shed, where the lawnmower was, caught fire and the flames spread to the nearby garage.

EFD says a majority of the damage was to the garage and attic. The house does have some smoke and water damage though.

We will update this story with new information when it is made available.

