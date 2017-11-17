Animal welfare group seeks to halt rifle rule in Indiana

An animal welfare group has requested that a judge toss an emergency rule recently approved by Indiana's wildlife agency to allow rifle-hunting on state or federal property.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the Center for Wildlife Ethics filed their request with LaPorte Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alevizos on Thursday.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources issued the rule Nov. 3 as a way to fix what was described as a legislative mistake earlier this year that banned rifles in public forests.

The ethics group argues that the ban is a "clear legislative mandate."

A department spokesman says the agency believes it took appropriate action and stands by its decision.

Alevizos had not issued a ruling as of Friday morning.

