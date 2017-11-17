Aurora looking for gingerbread house competitors

A group fighting homelessness in Evansville is already getting into the holiday spirit.

Aurora is prepping for their biggest fundraiser of the year, their Gingerbread House competition and they're still looking for gingerbread competitors who will help them raise lots of "bread."

Since it's their biggest fundraiser, it helps them in a number of ways, but basically, it keeps their doors open.

Aurora's mission is to fight and prevent homelessness in the area, so it's fitting their competition is about building gingerbread houses like building a home for the homeless.

This is the 6th year for the event.

When you go in, you'll see a range of talent. There is a professional division, amateurs, teens, and even little kids.

I can tell you first hand it's amazing to walk through and see these sugary homes, but the other cool part is watching the competitors build their masterpieces on site.

In order to make this happen, they need competitors!

They want about 40 to 50 contestants and the top three in each division win a cash prize.

Tracie Young, the gingerbread house fundraiser event chair, said every night, 450 people are without a home in Evansville, so the money raised will help Aurora serve the homeless.

She said overall, this is a fun, no pressure event.

"We have houses that are spectacular and beautiful and huge and breathtaking," said Young. "We also have people that bring kits that just want to come out and support a great cause. You'll see various skill levels and everyone is just coming out to support the cause and just have fun."

The last day to sign up is November 30th and you can register here.

To sign up, it's $50 for professional, $35 for amateur, $20 for teen, and no charge for the little kids.

Aurora's goal this year is to raise more than $40,000.

The event itself is set for Saturday, December 9th, 9:30 a.m. till 5 p.m., and will be at the St. Vincent manor auditorium.

To attend, it's $5 per person and $10 per family.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.