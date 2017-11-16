OCU Women's Basketball vs. Wayne State University

The Lady Oaks fell to 0-3 on the year, losing 105-36 against the Warriors of Wayne State University, who improved to 3-0 on the season.

Alicia Wilson led the way for the OCU, scoring nine points, to go with three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Sarah Dudzinski came off the bench to score six, followed by five from Lauren Polston. Lexi Payne, making her first start of the season, also tallied five points, while handing out three assists and grabbing three steals. Aricka Prentice grabbed a game high nine rebounds in the loss.

Jessica Murphy scored a game high 19 points for the Warriors, while Shannon Wilson posted 17 points and hauled in nine rebounds. India Hawkins came off the bench to score 11, while Nastassja Chambers, Alex Matus, Lyndsey Matus, and Tori Perez each scored eight.

For the game, OCU shot 14-62 (22.6%) from the field, including 5-28 (17.9%) from three point range. WSU connected on 42-82 (51.2%) of their shot attempts, knocking down 16-35 (45.7%) from long range. The Oaks made 3-6 (50.0%) of their free throw attempts, compared to 5-9 (55.6%) for the Warriors.

The Oaks were outrebounded 61-29, including a 23-10 deficit on the offensive glass. The Warriors had 20 assists and 14 turnovers in the win, while OCU had nine assists and 23 errors.

Next up for the Lady Oaks is a home matchup against the University of Alabama-Huntsville, on Saturday, tipping off at 1:00 pm.

Courtesy: OCU Media Relations