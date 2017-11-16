Bus contract between USI and Evansville renewed - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Bus contract between USI and Evansville renewed

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

City buses will keep making stops at USI.

The Board of Public Works said yes to an agreement between the University of Southern Indiana and the city of Evansville.

Under a new contract, USI will pay more than $140,000 for the service. 

The "West Connection" brings students to the nearby shopping district and to a transfer station.

The board also approved an agreement between USI and the city for the "Red, White, and Blue" bus route in a separate deal worth more than $362,000.

