Bus contract between USI and Evansville renewed

City buses will keep making stops at USI.

The Board of Public Works said yes to an agreement between the University of Southern Indiana and the city of Evansville.

Under a new contract, USI will pay more than $140,000 for the service.

The "West Connection" brings students to the nearby shopping district and to a transfer station.

The board also approved an agreement between USI and the city for the "Red, White, and Blue" bus route in a separate deal worth more than $362,000.

