25th annual Indiana Academic Spell Bowl held

More than 100 elementary students came together to see who could be the best speller.

Thursday was the 25th Annual Indiana Academic Spell Bowl Competition. It's an event put on by Purdue University, and schools across the state compete at different sites.

In the Tri-State, students went to Cynthia Heights Elementary.

The competition is like a spelling bee, but it's actually a written test, and students work together in teams.

Teams from 10 different Evansville and Warrick County schools went to compete.

Friday night, the state will post results from every competition site.

The top 10 teams will then get a medal and bragging rights in the classroom as best spellers.

