Aleris opens $400 million expansion

A new addition to the Aleris plant in Hancock County opened on Thursday. It was a sight to behold for people in Hancock County: a $400 million expansion project in Lewisport.

We're told the project included the 350,000 square foot building and impressive technology.

Company leaders and Hancock County officials know how important the new facility will be.

"It's gonna be jobs here for future kids and future people for a long time," Jack McCaslin, Hancock County's Judge Executive, said. "They're good paying jobs."

The expansion added 138 jobs to the county. Because this is Aleris's only automotive sheet facility in North America, there's no question they'll be busy.

"We're just blessed here in Hancock County to have what we have," McCaslin said.

When the plant is fully operational, it will produce 480 million pounds of aluminum auto body sheets every year.

