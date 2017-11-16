McCutchanville school about halfway done being built

Work on the brand McCutchanville Elementary school is about halfway finished.

EVSC officials say the new school is necessary because enrollment numbers on the north side are soaring.

There are two kinds of work being done to get school bells ringing at McCutchanville Elementary. Construction work, and then the work school officials are doing behind the scenes to help families prepare for the changes.

About 40 classrooms, a lot of collaborative learning space, and room for more growth are all part of the plan for this school on Petersburg Road.

The property was purchased about 20 years ago with the idea to build a new school if need be in mind. Planning began in 2013 when EVSC officials say extra space was needed. Now it's coming to life.

The school is still expected to be ready for the 2018-19 school year.

