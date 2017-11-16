USI Women's Tennis signs Anderson to NLI

University of Southern Indiana Women's Tennis Head Coach Keely Porter has announced the signing of Rachel Anderson (Racine, Wisconsin) for the class of 2018.

"I am excited to add Rachel to my roster. Her father, Todd Anderson, is a long-time, well-respected tennis teaching pro in Racine," Porter explained. "He has a history of coaching many solid college players. Rachel's older brother plays for Quincy."

Currently a senior at Racine St. Catherine's High School, Anderson has lettered in both tennis and track & field. She has also been involved in numerous off-court activities.

On the court, Anderson earned numerous medals during her high school career. She is a four-time state qualifier, finishing in seventh in both 2015 and 2016. She is also a four-time All-County honoree and two-time Outstanding Athlete for girls tennis in Racine County, primarily at number one singles and doubles.

"Rachel's game is developing nicely," Porter said. "I feel our positive team environment will provide a nurturing atmosphere for her to continue to improve."

"Rachel is very soft-spoken. I liked that immediately. I predict she will let her racquet do the talking finding her spot in the lineup."

Courtesy: USI Media Relations