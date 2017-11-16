USI Volleyball signs Hegg and Litteken for 2018

University of Southern Indiana Volleyball Head Coach Leah Mercer announced the signings of 5-foot-11 middle blocker Sidney Hegg (Menasha, Wisconsin) and 6-foot-1 middle hitter Taylor Litteken (Foristell, Missouri) to join the Screaming Eagles in 2018.

"Both Sidney and Taylor will add much needed height as the front line of our defense," Mercer said.

During her senior year at Neenah High School, Hegg was named first team All-Conference and earned honorable mention All-State with 96 total blocks, 74 digs, 29 aces and 250 kills on a .387 attacking percentage. She led her team to the 2016 state championship as well as a regional championship in 2017.

Hegg played club volleyball for FC Elite Volleyball Club racking up 97 blocks, 23 aces, 234 kills and led the team in attacking percentage at .440 in 2017.

"We are excited to have Sidney join us in January," Mercer said. "Her versatility in the middle and right side will add power to our offense in 2018."

Currently a senior at Francis Howell High School, Litteken has earned letters in volleyball, basketball, track and lacrosse. This season, she had 241 kills with a .375 attacking percentage, 46 blocks, 15 aces and 120 digs.

In 2016, Litteken helped her team to a district championship and a runner-up finish in the state tournament. She played club volleyball for High Performance St. Louis.

"We are thrilled to have Taylor join us in the fall," Mercer continued. "We are looking to her to spark our team on and off the court."

USI finished 2017 12-19 overall, 5-13 Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations