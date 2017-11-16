USI continues four-game homestand Monday

University of Southern Indiana Men's Basketball continues its four-game homestand with two more visitors from the NAIA when it welcomes Fisk University to the Physical Activities Center Monday at 7 p.m. and Martin Methodist College November 25 at 1 p.m. The final date of the homestand is November 30 when the Screaming Eagles open Great Lakes Valley Conference action against Lewis University.

Game coverage for the USI home games, including live stats, video stream, and audio broadcasts, also is available at GoUSIEagles.com. The games also can be heard on ESPN 97.7 WREF and 95.7FM The Spin.

Fisk, an institution of 800-plus students based in Nashville, Tennessee, is 5-1 overall, while Martin Methodist, an institution of 1,127 students based in Pulaski, Tennessee, is 0-6 and will play Cumberland University Tuesday before visiting USI.

USI Men's Basketball Week 4 Notes:

USI opens home schedule with a victory. The University of Southern Indiana opened its 2017-18 home schedule with a 93-67 victory over Brescia University. The Screaming Eagles had five in double-digits, led by the 19-point effort of junior guard Alex Stein. Freshman forward Emmanuel Little followed Stein with 16 points and a team-best 12 rebounds.

Little doubles-up. Freshman forward Emmanuel Little has produced a pair of double-doubles in the first five games of 2017-18. Little's first double-double was 17 points and 10 rebounds versus Kentucky Wesleyan College, while the second was the 16-point, 12-rebound performance against Brescia. He also leads USI in rebounding through five games with 8.0 boards per contest.

Lighting up from long range. Senior guard Marcellous Washington and junior guard/forward Nate Hansen lit up the nets from long range in the last two games, hitting a combined 14-of-20 from behind the three-point arc (70 percent). As a team, USI is 21-of-39 from beyond the arc (53.8 percent) in the last two outings.

Leaders through five games. USI has three players averaging in double-digits through the first five games of 2017-18. Junior forward Alex Stein leads the scorers with 18.4 points per game, while senior guard Marcellous Washington and junior guard/forward Nate Hansen round out the double-digit scorers with 16.6 and 15.5 points per contest. Freshman forward Emmanuel Little leads the team on the glass with 8.0 rebounds per outing.

USI in the middle of a four-game homestand. USI reaches the midway mark of its four-game homestand when it takes on Fisk University November 20 at 7 p.m. The second half of the homestand includes Martin Methodist College November 25 at 1 p.m. and the 2017-18 GLVC-opener versus Lewis University November 30 at 7:30 p.m.

USI vs. Fisk. USI is playing Fisk for the first time in the history of the program.

USI vs. Martin Methodist. USI won the only meeting with Martin Methodist, defeating the Redhawks, 100-62, last season in the Bellarmine Classic. Senior center Carter Davis had a career-high 22 points and nine rebounds in the victory.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations