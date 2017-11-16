Swimming and Diving head to House of Champions

Starting tomorrow, swimming and diving will be competing in Indianapolis for the annual House of Champions meet at IUPUI.

Preliminary sessions begin at 10 am EST for all three days, with finals sessions beginning at 6 pm EST on Friday and Saturday, and 5 pm EST on Sunday. Diving will run at 1 pm EST on Saturday and Sunday with the mile beginning at 3 pm on Sunday.

The Aces last competed at the Evansville Women's Quad meet on home turf.

Courtney Coverdale grabbed wins in both diving events. Her score of 250.35 in the 1-meter saw her edge teammate Natalie Gerard, who took second with a 218.55. In the 3-meter event, Coverdale scored a 239.00, topping teammate Gerard, who again took second with a 188.60.

Danielle Freeman was the winner in the 100 free. She posted a time of 52.38 to defeat the competition in style. She came home 1.49 seconds ahead of second place. Madi Jones took fifth place with a 55.79. Freeman also led the way with a strong performance in the 50 free. Her 24.08 was 0.58 in front of the pack. Fellow Ace Kaylee Gubricky had the #3 time in the race with a 24.93.

Evansville's team of Sam Gowdy, Alaina Sylvester, Kara Steward and Madi Jones picked up a second place finish in the 400 free relay. Their effort of 3:59.26 was just over a second behind top finisher Indiana State. Gowdy also had a nice race on her own in the 200 backstroke. A 2:09.55 was good for third place. Kristy Kupfer was fourth with a 2:10.90.

Emily Lane was UE's top performer in the 1000 free with an 11:02.47. She was fourth. She also picked up a top five finish in the 500 free. A 5:26.41 earned her 5th place. Also picking up a fourth place was Kupfer. Kupfer posted a 1:58.18 in the 200 free for the finish. Kara Steward paced the squad in a close finish to the 200 fly, earning 4th place. Steward swam a 2:12.93, just 1.01 behind the winner of Indiana State.

Emma Hennessy, Kupfer, Ramis and Freeman combined to take third in the 400 free relay. Another exciting finish saw them finish just 1.79 ticks behind the winning squad of the Sycamores. Taking fifth place in the 200 IM for UE was Andrea Ramis. The freshman posted a time of 2:14.99.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations