NB traffic on I-69 back open after crash

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Traffic on northbound Interstate-69 is back to normal.

According to Evansville dispatch, a crash involving multiple cars caused the northbound lanes to close for a little over an hour. Traffic was diverted to the Highway 57 exit during the closure.

There's no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

We are working to gather more information.

