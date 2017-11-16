Evansville pastor prays over U.S. Senate during Congressional Prayer

An Evansville man delivered the Congressional Prayer at this morning's United States Senate session.

Reverend Adrian Brooks is the pastor at Memorial Baptist Church near downtown Evansville.

He was invited to be the guest chaplain and travel to Washington D.C. We spoke with Brooks after he prayed over the nation's senators.

Brooks said it was neat to be in a place with so much history and where Senators debate to make a change in our country.

"It's an awesome experience, very humbling, especially when you think about the history and the gravity of the moment," Brooks told us. "There are many debates in terms of the directions that our country needs to go in. I had the opportunity to literally say 'Let's seek God's guidance.'"

Brooks said he met Senators Joe Donnelly and Mitch McConnell. McConnell is from Kentucky, and he and Brooks found they have mutual friends.

Senator Joe Donnelly even tweeted about the Reverend.

Evansville’s Rev. Adrian Brooks served as a guest chaplain in the Senate today, with Joe’s recommendation. Joe & Rev. Brooks marched in Selma, AL, in 2015 to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. https://t.co/DwxXmo5jfT pic.twitter.com/CuvtkXd1V4 — Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) November 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.