Boonville HS wins third season of Sunrise School Spirit with record-breaking donation

Season three of Sunrise School Spirit is in the books and once again, students in the Tri-State amazed us with their enthusiasm and generosity.

In all, students and their communities from 11 local schools brought in more than 135,000 pounds of food.

The Boonville Pioneers embraced the Sunrise School Spirit challenge and they shattered the previous record by collecting more than 50,0000 pounds of donations, pushing the grand total to more than 160,000 pounds of food

10% of it is already helping people in their community.

Just steps from the high school, the Manna Market food pantry is open twice a week, where workers say there's often a line of people wrapped around the building needing help feeding their families.

Boonville students volunteer here on a regular basis. They stock the shelves with their Sunrise School Spirit efforts.

We want to again thank those students who participated in sunrise school spirit for season three.

Boonville topped with more than 50,000 pounds. Carmi-White County Bulldogs raised more the 34,000. Gibson Southern came in third with more than 21,000.

