Osborne Takes Temporary Medical Leave from Kentucky Wesleyan

Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball Head Coach Happy Osborne will take a temporary medical leave from the program effective immediately due to health concerns. Assistant Coach Jason Mays has been named the acting Head Coach effective immediately.



"We are going to be completely patient and respectful with this process," commented Director of Athletics Rob Mallory. "It is exclusively a personal health matter. We are going to allow Coach Osborne as much time as he needs so he can make a healthy return to lead our program."



The Panthers take on Auburn Montgomery on Saturday in their first home game of the 2017-18 season. Mays is in his first season at Kentucky Wesleyan College after spending two seasons at Valdosta State University of the Gulf South Conference. Prior to Valdosta, Mays spent seven seasons coaching alongside Osborne at Georgetown College in Georgetown, Ky.

Courtesy: KWC Media Relations