Panda Express ready to open

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We have an update on the opening of a Panda Express on the east side of Evansville.

A sign on the door says their store is set to open Friday at 10:30 a.m.

We told you about the plans to build the restaurant near the Menards off North Green River Road.

You can find out what items they serve by viewing their menu

