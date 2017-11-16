Huntingburg Street Dept. to relocate after flooding

Some feared The Huntingburg Street Department would be a total loss after it flooded in a storm earlier this year. While parts of the building had to be torn out, employees are still working out of it but not for much longer.

Several months ago, a storm flooded their current building.

The water was so high, many of the workers said it went all the way up to their chests.

"When the citizens of Huntingburg needed us the most, we weren't able to even get to our gate to be able to help do anything," said Huntingburg Street Superintendent, Jason Stamm.

The building is on a flood plain and for years, the city has tried to relocate the street department.

Stamm explained the recent flooding gave their efforts an extra push.

The bottom half of the walls of their current building were torn out to prevent mold growth. However, their new space isn't on a flood plain and is exactly what they've been looking for.

"It's going to be a big plus for us because we will have the ability to get things inside that need to be inside, and we've just kinda outgrown this spot in the last few years, and it's been time for a change," added Stamm.

The city purchased the property for $800,000. Street Department Superintendent Jason Stamm said they plan to get a bid out on the renovation by February and be fully moved in by fall of next year.

