Aldi's reopening on Evansville's east side

Evansville's east side Aldi's is back open after a remodeling.

Officials say they're responding to customer's requests to carry fresh products and more produce. They've expanded their sales floor in order to carry more products.

It's been a project for a month and a half. They've added LED lighting and a redesign to a modern look.

Officials say it's important to meet the needs as the market changes over time.

Officials say there are more than 1,700 stores across the United States and hope to have 2,000 locations by the end of 2018.

