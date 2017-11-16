14 people charged in meth trafficking ring

Federal officials say 14 people are facing charges in a large-scale drug trafficking ring.

“Drug dealing fuels much of the violence that plagues many of our communities,” said United States Attorney Josh Minkler. “My goal is to make Evansville one of the most inhospitable places in the country to sell illegal drugs. Those who do sell illegal drugs will face the full force of federal prosecution.”

Those charged include:

Mark Dow, Jr. 37, Owensboro, Kentucky

Tommy Howard, 42, Evansville

Andrea Maddox, 37, Evansville

Derricus Gilbert, 34, Tell City

Noel Henry, 42, Evansville

William Brown 33, Evansville

Kelly Damien, 33 Evansville

Tashiya Sanabria, 38, Evansville

Charles Redwine, 33, Evansville

Richard Mayo, Jr. 37, Evansville

Robert Howard, 45, Evansville

Bobby Hunter, 37, Evansville

Melinda Sigers, 33, Evansville

Shampayne Brown, 22, Evansville

All of the suspect are in custody except for Tashiya Sanabria.

Officials say from October 2016 until November 13, 2017, Tommy Howard and Andrea Maddox were the leaders in distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in the Evansville area.

Authorities say they would get the meth from Mark Dow, Jr. who had sources in Arizonia and California.

Once the methamphetamine was transported to Evansville, it was redistributed to mid-level dealers who sold the drug throughout Southern Indiana and Northern Kentucky.

Law enforcement agents seized 13 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of marijuana, $120,000 in cash, and two firearms.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the United States Marshal Service, the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force, the Tell City Police Department, the Owensboro Police Department, the Henderson Police Department and the Kentucky State Police.

“Unfortunately, with drugs, also comes violence and addiction, said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Greg Westfall.” “The message is clear, the DEA and our law enforcement partners will continue to utilize all the resources available to target those criminals who are responsible for the distribution of drugs poisoning the Evansville Community.”

“The Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force will continue to work diligently with our Federal law enforcement partners to ensure our community and our citizens remain safe,” said Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin. “This investigation and the resulting arrests are examples of our ongoing commitment to address the problem of drugs in our community.”

According to Assistant United States Attorney Lauren M. Wheatley who is prosecuting this case for the government, all defendants face up to 20 years imprisonment if convicted.

