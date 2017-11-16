IN Town Council working to allow UTVs on streets

People in Ferdinand might see a new kind of vehicle on the roads soon. The Ferdinand Town Council is working on an ordinance that would allow UTVs on the streets.

Ferdinand's Town Manager Chris James said the idea all started with a group of citizens with UTVs who came to a council meeting to ask for access to the streets.

James said they are looking at the state UTV laws as well as other local ordinances to create their own.

James said four-wheelers, or ATVs, are not going to be allowed.

He said they created an ordinance allowing golf carts, but this is the first time people have shown interest in driving UTVs.

"This group of individuals, they use them to transports materials from their home to a family member's home, and it's easier to use that than opposed to try and get the big vehicle out," James explained.

He said he anticipates it passing in the next couple of months.

