35 children join their forever families on National Adoption Day

Thirty-five children are now legally a part of their forever families. To celebrate National Adoption Day, judges across Indiana made hundreds of adoptions legal in an adoption push.

The adoption process can take years, so these children were already very much a part of these families. Making it official means more than just holding a signed document.

Adoptive Mother Danielle Henderson said, "We've told him adoption day means he's never leaving again."

Her adopted son Jesse may only be three years old, but he knows what this day means. Danielle and her husband were his foster parents.

"I kind of felt led to do it. My husband and I felt led to do it," Henderson continued. "We felt like we had another child out there."

Jesse joined their family on Black Friday nearly two years ago. He went back to live with his biological father for six months.

It felt like a death because you couldn't see him, but all of his stuff was still there," she explained.

Jesse returned to the Hendersons this spring. Henderson said the toddler didn't know why he had to leave. They are his family, and that goes a long way with any child.

Rachel Schuble with Indiana Adoption Program said, "For any kid, no matter what you've come from, going into a place that you know is forever yours and nothing is going to change that is a great stability that the kids haven't necessarily had."

Adoption Resources said children have enormous potential to thrive given love, patience, and a stable environment.

"People don't want to do it because they always say, 'Well, I could never give them back,' but even if you have them for a short time, you're doing something," Henderson told 14 News. "You're giving them safety, and a clean place, and food to eat, and you're making an impact on their life."

Adoption is forever changing lives, one family at a time.

"It doesn't feel real. It feels like a dream," Henderson continued.

The Indiana Adoption Program Representative said starting as a foster parent can be the easiest way to lead to adoption, and they are in desperate need.

