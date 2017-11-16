Owensboro Catholic punches ticket to quarterfinals

Only four high school football teams remain alive in the postseason. Two are in Indiana, and two are in Kentucky.

Last week, Owensboro Catholic got a big win over Murray to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals, and no easy task lies ahead.

Friday night, Owensboro Catholic will make the treck to Mayfield, a team they have lost to the last two seasons.

Right now, the team feels like it's perfect timing.

They told us they feel like they are playing their best football, and Quarterback Drew Hartz is feeling comfortable and confident.

