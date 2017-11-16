Traffic Alert: Henderson Co. bridge closed due to failure

We have a traffic alert for those of you who live in southern Henderson County.

Sulphur Springs Road will be closed to all traffic between Lod Powell Road and John Tapp Road due to a bridge failure.

According to a sub-contractor at the scene, the bridge over Opossum Creek had a hole in the main deck and was no longer safe to drive across.

The bridge has been completely razed and will be rebuilt from scratch.

The closure may last into the early part of 2018.

