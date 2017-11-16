Evansville mom in jail on child neglect charges

An Evansville woman is in jail facing child neglect charges.

Police say a school bus driver tried to drop off a five-year-old at his North Third Avenue home, but couldn't find the child's mother.

The driver took the child back to school and they called the police.

Police say they found the child's mother at the apartment around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Danielle Williams and Markus Schultz-White were arrested. Officers say Schultz-White was hiding in a closet and had pipes used for smoking meth and a loaded handgun on him.

Police say CPS has several open cases against Danielle. The child was placed in foster care.

